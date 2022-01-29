BREAKING: Man charged after two people left dead in overnight Fayette County shooting

UPDATE (1/29/22 @ 6:30 p.m.) – A man is charged with murder after two people are left dead in an overnight Fayette County shooting.

Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau completed forensic interviews of witnesses and completed evidence collection at the residence.

It was determined that a single male had shot and killed both victims.

The victims were identified as James “Jimmy” Neal, 34, and Rhonda Cox, 38, both of Fayetteville.

Carl Blaine Cox, 59 of Fayetteville, is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, a felony.

Cox was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.