Two people charged in 2018 Raleigh County homicide

WHEELING, WV (WOAY) – Two people have been charged in connection with the ongoing 2018 homicide investigation of Trevor Vossen, Lauren “LuLu” Jenkins and her unborn child.

An Ohio County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Gerald Wayne Jako, Jr., 36, and Dana Marie Bowman, 33, both of Wheeling, on three counts of murder and two counts of concealing a deceased human body.

Jako currently is serving a prison sentence on unrelated charges at the Mt. Olive Correctional Complex. Bowman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Wyandot County, OH. She currently is incarcerated at the Seneca County, OH jail.

Bowman will return to West Virginia after an extradition hearing in Ohio. Both will be then arraigned in front of an Ohio County circuit court judge at a later time.

Related