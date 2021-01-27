Two Oak Hill residents arrested on drug charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two Oak Hill residents are arrested on drug charges.

According to a press release, on Jan. 26 at approximately 5 p.m., the Oak Hill Police Department arrested two suspects for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in the East End area.

After numerous complaints of drug activity on High St. off Broadway Ave., Anthony Maurice Bell, age 54, from Oak Hill and Savannah Dawn Dorsey, age 24, from Oak Hill, were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Both were placed in Southern Regional Jail, pending arraignment in front of a Magistrate.

A large amount of Heroin with an estimated street value of over $75,000 and cash were confiscated from the scene along with seizing several vehicles.