Two new Fayette County COVID-related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 25, 2021, there have been 1,842,725 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 115,839 total cases and 1,899 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,932 1,392 540 61 Greenbrier 1,487 655 832 47 McDowell 929 630 299 9 Mercer 2,582 1,264 1,318 79 Monroe 721 460 261 11 Nicholas 712 354 358 9 Pocahontas 340 257 83 9 Raleigh 2,876 1,691 1,185 40 Summers 544 427 117 19 Wyoming 1,401 1,100 301 26

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 638 167 88

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Jackson County, a 94-year old male from Fayette County and a 56-year old female from Cabell County.

“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sincere condolences to these families and encourage continued abidance of the guidelines and safety measures.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,065), Berkeley (8,566), Boone (1,377), Braxton (726), Brooke (1,851), Cabell (6,782), Calhoun (203), Clay (324), Doddridge (397), Fayette (2,298), Gilmer (555), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,155), Hampshire (1,324), Hancock (2,396), Hardy (1,162), Harrison (4,253), Jackson (1,547), Jefferson (3,182), Kanawha (10,718), Lewis (786), Lincoln (1,100), Logan (2,250), Marion (3,139), Marshall (2,675), Mason (1,488), McDowell (1,193), Mercer (3,819), Mineral (2,415), Mingo (1,866), Monongalia (6,839), Monroe (852), Morgan (848), Nicholas (1,005), Ohio (3,231), Pendleton (528), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (547), Preston (2,365), Putnam (3,674), Raleigh (3,950), Randolph (2,106), Ritchie (530), Roane (445), Summers (649), Taylor (957), Tucker (438), Tyler (546), Upshur (1,420), Wayne (2,245), Webster (236), Wetzel (955), Wirt (310), Wood (6,345), Wyoming (1,507).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Webster County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. Those who have already been placed on a waitlist through their local health department or other medical provider, as well as those who have already received their first vaccine dose, will be integrated into this new system and do not need to pre-register.