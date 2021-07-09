Two men sentenced to prison in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two men are sentenced to prison in Fayette County.

Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti says Elgie Adkins, 44, of Scarbro, is sentenced to 1-5 years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine.

Adkins pled guilty on May 6.

Todd Boucino, 51, formerly of New York, is sentenced to five years of incarceration for identity theft.

Boucino pled guilty on April 29.

In July 2018, police responded to Chase Bank in Oak Hill for a report of Boucino attempting to use false identification and debit/credit cards to fraudulently obtain money. Boucino used the identities of at least four West Virginians. He will serve his Fayette County sentence after he completes a Raleigh County 1-10 year sentence for forgery.

