Two men sentenced in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two men are sentenced to prison in Raleigh County.

Charles Elliot Yancy pled guilty to DUI resulting in a death in a car crash taking place on January 2nd, 2019. He is sentenced to three to 15 years in the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

“In cases like this where you cause the loss of a life, we have to look at that independently,” said Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Hatfield. “The fact that you have a drug of alcohol problem may not be something that’s going to factor into our decision making on a case. In that case, we have to move to the retributive side of the judicial system and know that a Division of Corrections sentence is what’s appropriate in your case.”

Mathew David Plummer is also placed behind behind bars. Plummer pled guilty to third offense shoplifting.

“It sends a message that not everyone that comes through the judicial system is going to get a slap on the wrist because of the severity of their crime,” Hatfield said. “If you are a frequent flyer in the Raleigh County judicial system, you’re going to be punished in accordance with the law.”

Plummer is sentenced to 1-10 years, also in the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

Related