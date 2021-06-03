Two men facing sexual assault charges in Fayette County

LOOKOUT, WV (WOAY) – Two men from Lookout are facing sexual assault charges in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation into allegations of sexual assault that had occurred in a foster home in the Lookout area.

The alleged victim was interviewed by “Just For Kids” as well as “Harmony House” in Wheeling during the course of the investigation.

Timothy Mullins, 55, is charged with 3 counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and three counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent/Guardian/Custodian. His bond is set at $50,000.

Haymond Henshaw, 42, is charged with Sexual Assault- 2nd Degree and Sexual Assault by Parent/Guardian/Custodian. His bond is been set at $45,000.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

