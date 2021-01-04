Two men facing drug charges after a traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two Fayette County men are facing drug related charges following a traffic stop. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Sunday evening a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic patrol in the Oak Hill area. The Deputy conducted a stop on a pickup truck due to the driver being unlicensed. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of heroin and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Presley Cadle, 43 of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Driving While License Revoked Due to DUI. Elmer Evans II, 19 of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Both subjects will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.