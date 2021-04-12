Two Fayette County men behind bars for fleeing from police

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, last night, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle before it fled in the Armstrong Creek area. The Deputy located the vehicle nearby on a back road.

As law enforcement approached the car, the two occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. One subject was found by the Deputy and a assisting Smithers PD officer. The subject was combative and attempted to grab the officers gun. Local citizens siezed the other subject and detained him until officers could arrive and take custody.