Two men arrested in unrelated incidents over the weekend

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people face charges in Fayette County after arrests were made by the Sheriff’s Department over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car on Rt. 19 in Fayetteville. A search located quantities of marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl.

Kerr David “KD” Cole, 50, is charged with 3 counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics. He will now await court proceedings.

In another, unrelated incident, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Pax attempting to execute a bench warrant on a wanted man. The Deputy made contact with him, but also located a quantity of methamphetamines and a firearm.

Elgie Adkins, 44 of Pax, is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, as well as the active circuit court bench warrant.

