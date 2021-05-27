Two injured after stabbing in the Rhodell area

RHODELL, WV (WOAY) – Two are injured after a stabbing in the Rhodell area.

Raleigh County deputies responded to a stabbing in the Rhodell area last night just after 7 p.m.

Through the investigation, it was discovered the stabbing was a result of a domestic altercation between a man and woman.

During the altercation, the male was stabbed and airlifted to Charleston for his injuries. The female was transported to Raleigh General hospital for her injuries.

This incident is still under investigation with potential criminal charges pending.

