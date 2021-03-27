Two from Fayette Co. arrested on child sex trafficking charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A man and a woman from Fayette County are arrested and charged in connection with sex trafficking a 17-year-old minor female.

Larry Allen Clay, Jr., 57, and Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, were both charged by federal criminal complaint with sex trafficking of a minor. Both Clay and Naylor-Legg are detained pending their preliminary hearings scheduled on March 31, 2021.

According to the charging documents, on two separate occasions in June 2020, Clay, who at the time was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department, rendered payments of $50 to Naylor-Legg to have sex with a 17-year-old minor female relative of Naylor-Legg.

According to the criminal complaints, Naylor-Legg accompanied the victim and was present during both of the sexual encounters between Clay and the minor female victim.

The complaints further allege that during the first incident, Clay remained in his Gauley Bridgepolice uniform during the entire sexual encounter and that the second incident took place inside the old Gauley Bridge High School in a location accessible to a limited number of people, including the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

Law enforcement authorities were able to retrieve DNA evidence from towels and paper towels discarded in theroom where the second incident allegedly took place.

If convicted, Clay and Naylor-Legg each face at least 10 years and up to life in prison.