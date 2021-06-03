Two Fayetteville women facing felony charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Two Fayetteville women are facing felony charges in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation into allegations of Child abuse committed by a parent. Follow-up interviews were conducted by the Just For Kids Center before charges were formally filed.

The parental party, Samantha McKinney, 33, is charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury.

A witnessing party, Jennifer Murphy, 51, is charged with Child Neglect after allegedly witnessing the event and failing to interview or report.

Bonds for both parties were set at $15,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

