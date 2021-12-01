Two Fayette County people behind bars in separate incidents

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two Fayette County people are behind bars after separate incidents.

A Cannelton man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

Members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in the Valley area by making controlled purchases of narcotics.

Henry Chapman, 40, of Cannelton, was served with warrants yesterday November 30, 2021, at Southern Regional Jail where he was being held for a separate incident. Chapman is charged with three felony charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two felony charges of Conspiracy. Chapman will remain at Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Meantime, Alma Johnson, 49, of Boomer was arrested on Nov. 29 for a previously issued Bench Warrant out of Circuit Court.

Deputies also served Johnson warrants on Nov. 30. Johnson is charged with two counts of Felony Conspiracy. She is in Southern Regional Jail and will now await court proceedings.

