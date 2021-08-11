Two Fayette County men face charges after late night traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two Fayette County men face charges after a traffic stop.
Officers stopped a car late last night. A search was executed following a positive indication by a Sheriff’s K-9. During a pat down procedure of one of the occupants, the subject became combative. Found on this subject was a large bag of suspected heroin as well as nearly $1,200 in cash.
This subject, Andre Watkins of Montgomery, is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
The other occupant, Craig Kinder of Mount Carbon, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Both subjects will now await court proceedings.
