Two face charges after Fayette County break-in incident

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two are facing charges after a break-in incident in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a potential residential break-in on Lochgelly Road in the Oak Hill area. Deputies found subjects walking away from the scene carrying containers of items later to be determined having come from the residence in question. Further investigation showed that the home was illegally entered and items taken from inside.

Anthony Baisden, 32 of Shady Spring, was charged with Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny.

Gary Powell, 45 of Oak Hill, is charged with Accessory After the Fact, as well as an outstanding Breaking and Entering warrant. Both now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.