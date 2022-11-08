Two DUI checkpoints scheduled in Mercer County

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County authorities will conduct two DUI checkpoints in the area this weekend.

The first DUI checkpoint will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 8:00 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell.

Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, WV Route 102, and several other county routes surrounding route 52.

A second DUI Checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022, from midnight to 4 A.M. on U.S. Route 19 in Princeton.

Alternative routes to bypass this are U.S. Route 460, WV Route 20, Maple Acres RD, Morrison DR, and Old Bluefield RD.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the public about the dangers of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Authorities encourage the public to assist in preventing drunk driving by reporting intoxicated and drug-impaired drivers to local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

