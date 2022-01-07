Two Detroit men face drug charges after a traffic stop in MacArthur

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – Two Detroit men are arrested after a traffic stop in MacArthur.

On Jan. 5, Raleigh County deputies pulled over a car and seized 88 grams of heroin, 24 grams of marijuana and $9118 in cash.

Lamarion Travis was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, while Brian Smith, Jr. was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Smith is currently in Southern Regional Jail. Bond is set at $10,000.

Members of the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force were also involved in this investigation/arrest. The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and BATF.

