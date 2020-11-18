Two dead after fatal car crash in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Nicholas County.

According to Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley, on Tuesday, Logan Andrew Russell was traveling East on Rt. 39 near Canvas when he attempted to pass another vehicle.

Russell’s 2004 Chevy Cavalier struck a 2019 Ford F150 head on driven by Ralph Harley Workman.

Russell died on scene, and Workman died later at Summersville Regional Medical Center from his injuries.

This matter is currently under investigation by Cpl. B.S. Tucker with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.