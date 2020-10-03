Two companies in Raleigh County approved to grow medical cannabis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) today announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis grower permits.
These permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before sending them for processing into allowable forms for patient use. The allowable forms for patient use include: Pill, Oil, Topical (including gel, cream and ointments), Plant form for Vaporization/Nebulization, Tincture, Liquid, and Dermal Patch.
Permit recipients are:
|#
|MEDICAL CANNABIS ORGANIZATION
|CITY AND COUNTY
|1054
|Mountaineer Holding, LLC
|Belle, Kanawha County
|1064
|Harvest Care Medical, LLC
|Kearneysville, Jefferson County
|1078
|Buckhannon Grow, LLC
|Buckhannon, Upshur County
|1102
|Holistic WV Farms I, LLC
|Beaver, Raleigh County
|1111
|Verano WV, LLC
|Beaver, Raleigh County
|1010
|Columbia Care WV, LLC
|Falling Water, Berkley County
|1099
|Tariff Labs, LLC
|Left Hand, Roane County
|1166
|Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc
|Buckhannon, Upshur County
|1131
|Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc
|Fort Ashby, Mineral County
|1268
|Blue Ridge Botanicals, Ltd
|Southside, Mason County
“This is an important step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions and will generate economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC. “We continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”
The OMC will now move forward with the scoring of processor and dispensary applications, with the next step to begin the process of issuing patient cards in Spring 2021.