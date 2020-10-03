Two companies in Raleigh County approved to grow medical cannabis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) today announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis grower permits.

These permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before sending them for processing into allowable forms for patient use. The allowable forms for patient use include: Pill, Oil, Topical (including gel, cream and ointments), Plant form for Vaporization/Nebulization, Tincture, Liquid, and Dermal Patch.

Permit recipients are:

# MEDICAL CANNABIS ORGANIZATION CITY AND COUNTY 1054 Mountaineer Holding, LLC Belle, Kanawha County 1064 Harvest Care Medical, LLC Kearneysville, Jefferson County 1078 Buckhannon Grow, LLC Buckhannon, Upshur County 1102 Holistic WV Farms I, LLC Beaver, Raleigh County 1111 Verano WV, LLC Beaver, Raleigh County 1010 Columbia Care WV, LLC Falling Water, Berkley County 1099 Tariff Labs, LLC Left Hand, Roane County 1166 Armory Pharmaceutical, Inc Buckhannon, Upshur County 1131 Mountaineer Integrated Care, Inc Fort Ashby, Mineral County 1268 Blue Ridge Botanicals, Ltd Southside, Mason County

“This is an important step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions and will generate economic activity throughout West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC. “We continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

The OMC will now move forward with the scoring of processor and dispensary applications, with the next step to begin the process of issuing patient cards in Spring 2021.