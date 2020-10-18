Two charged after allegedly stealing custom firearms

By
Kassie Simmons
-

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies arrested two suspects in connection to a break in earlier this month.

On October 1, Sheriff Mike Fridley says Auxier Farm in Cannelton was the victim of a break-in. Custom-made firearms were allegedly taken in the incident. Today, authorities say Benjamin Stewart and Jonathan McGlothlin have been arrested and charged.

Stewart and McGlothlin are charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both are in Central Regional Jail.

All firearms have been recovered. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation along with the Clay County WVSP Detachment.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR