Two charged after allegedly stealing custom firearms

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies arrested two suspects in connection to a break in earlier this month.

On October 1, Sheriff Mike Fridley says Auxier Farm in Cannelton was the victim of a break-in. Custom-made firearms were allegedly taken in the incident. Today, authorities say Benjamin Stewart and Jonathan McGlothlin have been arrested and charged.

Stewart and McGlothlin are charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both are in Central Regional Jail.

All firearms have been recovered. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation along with the Clay County WVSP Detachment.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.