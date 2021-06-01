MEADOW RIVER, WV (WOAY) – Two ATV accidents leave multiple people injured in Fayette County.

On Monday night, first responders were dispatched to an ATV accident under the Meadow River Bridge. One patient was flown to Charleston due to injuries sustained, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

A short time later, another accident was reported in the same area. This time, two ATV occupants were flown to Charleston due to injuries sustained. The people involved in both accidents were of the same group.

Members of the Ansted, Nuttall, Wilderness, and Summersville Fire Departments, along with several EMS personnel and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

