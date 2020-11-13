Two arrested on drug charges in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On 11-12-2020, Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Bishop WV area. Upon conducting the stop, deputies found a number of controlled substances.

Andrea Nicole Mitchem DOB 05-21-1989 a W/F was charged with Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance, Felony Conspiracy, Driving Suspended, No Insurance, Prohibited Stopping, Maintaining a Vehicle for the sale of Controlled Substance. She was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke, and a bond of $97,000 was set. She was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern regional jail.

Shon Jeffrey Hagy DOB: 01-31-1970 a W/M was charged with Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance, Felony Conspiracy, Assaulting a Police Officer (2 Counts), Obstructing an Officer (2 Counts). He was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke, and a bond of $100,000 was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern regional jail.