Two arrested on drug charges in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man and woman from Georgia are arrested on drug charges after being found in possession of pills in Greenbrier County.

According to Sheriff Sloan of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Oct. 3, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sergeant C.R. Smith initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle on the James River Kanawha Turnpike near Rainelle. Upon approaching the vehicle, he detected an odor resembling marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Nathan Adkins, 28, of Clayton, GA. The passenger was identified as Jessica Lipsey, 26, also of Clayton. The two were reportedly husband and wife.

Sergeant Smith deployed his K-9 and the dog alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the interior of the automobile revealed a total of 275 pills concealed in different locations within the vehicle.

During subsequent interviews, both individuals identified the pills as Fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance, and acknowledged the intent to sell the pills in Greenbrier County.

Both individuals were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate. They were incarcerated in Southern Regional Jail in lieu of bond.