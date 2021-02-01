Two arrested on drug charges in Fayette County

FALLS VIEW, WV (WOAY) – A traffic stop in Fayette County lands two Charleston men in jail.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol over the weekend in the Falls View area. The Deputy conducted a stop on the vehicle for a traffic infraction. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a large quantity of heroin and methamphetamines, as well as a firearm.

Scotty King and James Gravely, both of Charleston, are each charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They will now await court proceedings.