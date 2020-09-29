Two arrested in Oak Hill on drug and child neglect charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two people face drug and child neglect charges out of Oak Hill.

A Fayette County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Young Street in Oak Hill on Monday. When the deputy started speaking to the occupants, they appeared nervous and stated that they had just picked up a 14-month-old baby. When the deputy asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, the passenger, Leandra Buckner, stated that she did have some weed.

The driver, Rodney England, and passenger, Leandra Buckner, were asked to step out of the vehicle, and a safety terry frisk was conducted, which a small clear bag that contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine was discovered.

Seventeen individually packaged bags of marijuana, 18 clonazepam pills, a glass pipe, and 785 dollars were found throughout the search.

Rodney England was arrested for possession to deliver schedule 1, possession with intent to deliver schedule 4, gross child neglect with the risk of injury, conspiracy, and defective equipment.

Leandra Buckner was placed under arrest for possession with intent to deliver schedule 1, possession with intent to deliver schedule 4, gross child neglect with the risk of injury, and conspiracy.