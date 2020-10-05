Two arrested for burglary incident in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A burglary incident in Fayette County results in two felony arrests.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a burglary that occurred on Sept. 21 in the Armstrong Creek area of Fayette County.

Two suspects were identified, and a search warrant was executed at a residence related to the case. One of the suspects was found hiding in a closet during the execution of the search warrant.

Triston McNabb of Armstrong Creek, was taken into custody and charged with Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony Destruction of Property.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, the second suspect, Matthew Parker, was taken into custody for the same charges. Charges for additional persons involved are pending.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.