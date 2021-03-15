Two arrested after pursuit in Wyoming County

SABINE, WV (WOAY) – Two are arrested after a pursuit in Wyoming County.

According to Sheriff Bradley Ellison, on March 13, Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Pineville Police Department with a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, the white Infiniti struck a fence in the Glen Fork area. It continued on before the vehicle stopped in the Sabine area and the occupants fled into the woods.

One occupant, Eric Timothy Wright, was apprehended a short time later, but while searching for the second suspect, officers heard the sound of glass breaking in the area.

Officers were then informed of a call about a burglary in progress in the area.

Upon getting to the residence, officers discovered a broken window and found a male covered in blood inside with an elderly female resident.

The suspect was identified as Nathaniel Santiago, 24, of Baltimore, MD. Santiago was transported to the hospital for treatment and then transported to Southern Regional Jail.

Wright is arrested for fleeing on foot and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $35,000 bond.

Santiago is charged with nighttime burglary, malicious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, destruction of property and unlawful restraint, as well as charges from the Pineville PD in relation to the pursuit. He was arraigned by Wyoming County Magistrate where bond was set at $200,000 cash.