Two arrested after one person shot and a DTO revealed in Mount Hope residence

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A victim is shot and two are arrested after a drug trafficking operation is revealed in a home in Fayette County.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 17, 2020, officers were dispatched to a home in Mount Hope for a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers saw the victim lying on the ground. The bullet was still lodged inside the victim’s head.

The victim was transported to Raleigh General Hospital and later transferred to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment.

Officers then found multiple bullets lying on the ground, as well as alcohol, digital scales and substances consistent with heroin.

A later investigation revealed Angela and Craig Webster knowingly conspired with an individual from Detroit to deliver or possess with the intent to deliver heroin in an ongoing drug trafficking operation.

Angela and Craig Webster have each been charged with seven counts of gross child neglect, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony. They are both in Southern Regional Jail. Bond is set at $75,000 each.