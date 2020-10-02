Two arrested after a child was found living in a home with no power, water, and a dead dog

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people face child neglect charges after police found a child living in a home with a dog and cat urine and feces all over the floor, no water, power, or sewer in the home.

According to court documents, the home had dog and cat urine and feces all over the floor. There was no water, sewer, or power in the homes. Police also found fleas and rodents in the house, along with a very foul odor. A dead dog was also discovered.

Along with the child neglect charges, police say that a dog was tied up with no fresh water or food, and appeared malnourished. A cat appeared malnourished. Both the dog and cat were infested with fleas, and there was no proof of vaccinations.

Jesse Hickey and Shauna Hickey are charged with child neglect, two counts of animal cruelty, two counts of failure to vaccinate, and failure to pay taxes. Both are currently in Central Regional Jail under a 6,000 dollar bond each.