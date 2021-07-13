ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Two Ansted women face drug charges in Fayette County.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Ansted area in reference to 911 calls indicating that two females were staggering into traffic.
Deputies made contact with the females described by callers. It was subsequently revealed the two had multiple individually packaged units of heroin.
Stacey Davis and Jennifer Atkinson of Ansted are charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy. They will now await court proceedings.
Sponsored Content