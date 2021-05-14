Two additional suspects named in relation to Dwayne Richardson’s death

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two more suspects are named in relation to the shooting death of Dwayne Richardson.

Following an extensive investigation, Beckley Police Department detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Michael Webb and Rashad Brown for the charge of being accessories after the fact to voluntary manslaughter. These charges stem from actions allegedly taken by the defendants to mislead investigators and help Jeriamyah Fortner avoid responsibility.

Webb was taken into custody in Onslow County, NC on May 11. He will now be extradited back to West Virginia. Rashad Brown is currently being sought by officers locally.

Anyone with information related to this incident or Rashad Brown’s location is encouraged to contact Beckley PD or CrimestoppersWV at crimestopperswv.com or their P3 Tips app.

