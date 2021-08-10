Twenty-second annual wine festival to return to Daniel Vineyards

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – The 22nd annual West Virginia Wine Festival is returning to Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard, and after not getting to come together for wine tasting and good company last year, the vineyard is ready to finally host this beloved festival once more.

“It was a hard 2020, we’re excited to be at least in a better state this year,” says Rich Daniel, Co-owner and Wine Maker at Daniel Vineyard.

Typically held in the Spring, the wine festival is now planned to be held August 21 from noon to 7 p.m., with a day full of various wineries and different types of wine tasting, food, and craft vendors, and live music.

“All West Virginia wineries, Kirkwood Winery is going to join us this year, the first time they’ll be out, we’ve got a couple of others that are going to be joining us again, they are a little more familiar that have been here years past,” he states.

And since the cancellation of the festival last year, Daniel Vineyards is hoping its 22nd year to be bigger than ever, as such a festival not only benefits them but other businesses throughout the community.

“Other than just giving people something to do and try, it’s great because we’ve got 20 plus businesses that are joining us, so it’s not just us that is going to be doing better. We’re hoping to fill this place up and have a good problem with finding parking for everybody,” Daniel says.

Admission to the festival includes wine tasting, a commemorative wine glass, and more, and the vineyard does not permit pets or coolers.

The gate fee for the wine festival is $15, cash only, and kids will get in for free. You can visit Daniel Vineyards on their Facebook page or at danielvineyards.com.

