Turnovers, miscues haunt West Virginia in 27-13 loss to Oklahoma State

WOAY – West Virginia had no issue moving the ball in Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

In fact, they outgained the Cowboys’ star-studded offense 353 yards to 342.

But turnovers (two lost fumbles) penalties (12 for 106 yards) killed several promising drives, leading to the Mountaineers’ first loss of 2020.

“Today was not good enough,” said second-year head coach Neal Brown following the game. “We were an undisciplined football team today and that’s on myself, that’s on our coaches. We talk all the time about WVU not beating WVU.”

Oklahoma State got on the board first when LD Brown exploded for a 66-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. The Mountaineers would give up 203 yards on the ground.

West Virginia had an opportunity to even the score. Driving into the red zone, West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege dropped back to pass, but had the ball stripped from behind. Oklahoma State’s Tyren Irby scooped it up and scored a 56-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys up by two scores.

West Virginia’s next drive would end in another calamity. They lined for a short field goal, but the holder bobbled the snap, squandering another scoring opportunity.

Trailing 20-13 in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers were unable to come up with the stop they needed. With 1:17 left, Hubbard scored a 23-yard touchdown to effectively ice the game.

Next week, West Virginia returns home to take on a rebuilding Baylor team. The game kicks off at noon on WOAY-TV.