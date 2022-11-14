TSA prevents Raleigh County man from carrying loaded gun onto flight at Yeager airport

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Police cite a Beckley man on weapons charges after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Yeager Airport found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

The .32 caliber handgun contained eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted authorities, who confiscated the weapon.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers with guns and gun parts at checkpoints.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.

Penalties apply to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Possession of a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Additionally, travelers should contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with guns and ammunition.

