TSA notifies travelers on what Thanksgiving foods can be transported through security checkpoints and checked baggage

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Travelers can carry most food through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint, but some items may need to go through a baggage check.

Solid food items are eligible to go through security checkpoints. However, anything that can spill, spread, spray pump or pour and is larger than 3.4 ounces must go in a checked bag.

Since food items require additional security screening, placing them in an easily accessible location in a carry-on bag when packing and removing items for screening upon arrival at the airport is best.

Anyone unsure if they can pack a food item in a carry-on or checked bag can visit the TSA homepage’s “What Can I Bring?” feature.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats.

Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked, or uncooked.

Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or a bag.

Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic.

Mac n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination.

Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, and greens.

Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, and kiwi.

Candy.

Spices.

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them.

Preserves, jams, and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

Maple syrup.

