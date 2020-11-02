Trump Administration invests $46,287 development grant in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $46,287 in a rural business development grant that will provide create a year-round food and agriculture resource center that will offer vocational training and technical assistance to grow the agricultural sector and assist the local food economy.

This investment will also assist in saving ten jobs and creating five new jobs.

“Helping rural West Virginia communities in ways that strengthen businesses and provide growth for our local communities is at the core of what Rural Development does,” said Kris Warner, West Virginia State Director, USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has continued to work untiringly as a strong partner to the Mountain State, because we know that when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”

This Rural Development investment is going to the Fayette County Commission and is part of a group of 14 projects across the entire state with a statewide investment of $627,000.

USDA Rural Development’s rural business development grants can be used for training and technical assistance; acquisition or development of land, easements, or rights of way; feasibility studies and business plans; and more. For more information about the Rural Business Development Grant Program, visit https://go.usa.gov/xGE37

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

