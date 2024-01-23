Troopers arrest man in connection to mother’s death

COALWOOD, WV (WOAY) – The state police are actively investigating a case in McDowell County after a woman was found shot to death this weekend.

Patricia Alger of Coalwood was found by a state trooper suffering from two gunshot wounds. EMS units pronounced her dead on the scene.

Her son, Franklin Alger III, an 18-year-old man also from Coalwood, has now been charged with murder. He was taken to the McDowell County Holding Facility in Welch to await arraignment.

State Police are still investigating, and we will update you as we learn more.

