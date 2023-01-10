Treasurer Riley Moore announces December unclaimed property payouts top $2.2 million

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – Treasurer Riley Moore announces his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division processed over $2.2 million in unclaimed property returns to individuals, businesses, and other organizations last month.

December’s payout marks one of the top monthly payouts in the program’s history.

December’s amount also pushes the total amount returned to nearly $11.8 million which is more than half of the record $ 18.6 million returned during the last fiscal year.

In addition to the regular claims, the total includes a large payout that Treasurer Moore’s office will present at Mannington Middle School to a charitable trust founded in honor of a prominent local doctor to benefit the school’s library.

Treasurer Moore encourages everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com to search for any funds in their name as there are still more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings.

