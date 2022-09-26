Treasurer Moore reminds families to enter SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore reminds West Virginia families to enter their children in the 20th anniversary SMART529 $20,000 Scholarship Sweepstakes before the first prize drawing. Treasurer Moore’s Office will draw its first winner during the first week of October. West Virginia families must enter before October 1 for eligibility in the first drawing.

The Office will award scholarships to students each month from October through December. Children must be 14 years old or younger as of August 10. Parents and legal guardians may complete one entry per eligible child in their household. Additionally, multiple children within one household are eligible for admission.

Sweepstakes rules, information, and registration forms are available at www.wvtreasury.com/20years.

