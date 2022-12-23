Treasurer Moore kicks off Smart529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- Treasurer Riley Moore kicks off the statewide Smart529 “When I Grow Up”Student and Teacher essay contest.

Participating students from kindergarten to fifth grade will have the opportunity to win $5,000 in Smart529 savings for higher education.

Teachers also have a chance to win a $2,500 cash prize.

Essay entries will be judged among five regions in three age groups for a total of 15 regional winners.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

Region I – Beckley/Bluefield area

Region II – Charleston/Huntington area

Region III – Clarksburg/Weston area

Region IV – Martinsburg area

Region V – Wheeling area

The 15 winners will be awarded $500 invested in a Smart529 college savings account and earn a $500 cash award for their schools.

A grand prize winner will be randomly chosen from the pool of regional winners to receive $5,000 in scholarship money.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers also have a chance to compete in the teacher portion of the contest for a cash prize of $2,500.

Anyone that wants to participate in the contest can visit Smart529.Com to complete an entry form.

The deadline for applications and essay submissions is February 23.

Related