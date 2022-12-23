Treasurer Moore kicks off Smart529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest

By
Brandy Lawrence
-

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- Treasurer Riley Moore kicks off the statewide Smart529 “When I Grow Up”Student and Teacher essay contest. 

Participating students from kindergarten to fifth grade will have the opportunity to win $5,000 in Smart529 savings for higher education.

Teachers also have a chance to win a $2,500 cash prize. 

Essay entries will be judged among five regions in three age groups for a total of 15 regional winners. 

The regional breakdown is as follows:

  • Region I – Beckley/Bluefield area
  • Region II – Charleston/Huntington area
  • Region III – Clarksburg/Weston area
  • Region IV – Martinsburg area
  • Region V – Wheeling area

The 15 winners will be awarded $500 invested in a Smart529 college savings account and earn a $500 cash award for their schools.

A grand prize winner will be randomly chosen from the pool of regional winners to receive $5,000 in scholarship money. 

Kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers also have a chance to compete in the teacher portion of the contest for a cash prize of $2,500.  

Anyone that wants to participate in the contest can visit Smart529.Com to complete an entry form.

The deadline for applications and essay submissions is February 23.  

Sponsored Content

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR