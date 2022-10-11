Treasurer Moore announces highest ever monthly unclaimed property returns in state history

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announces his Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million to individuals, businesses, and other organizations through September; the highest monthly paid returns in the state’s history.

The Unclaimed Property Division paid out 9,640 claims through September, totaling $5,282,973.

The majority of the funds consisted of $4,244,379 worth of processed claims through the new West Virginia Cash Now program, which automatically returns properties to rightful owners.

The Treasurer’s office paid out the remaining $1,038,594 through the 1,437 claims through the traditional claims process.

The monthly total follows a record $18.6 million in unclaimed property returned during the recent fiscal year, the highest yearly total paid out by the program.

Treasurer Moore reports his office has over $300 million in unclaimed property listings and encourages all West Virginians to visit www.wvtreasury.com to search for any unclaimed funds they may have.

Related