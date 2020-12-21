Traffic stop leaves to several drug charges

Kassie Simmons
McDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Virginia man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to drug-related charges.

Early this morning around 3 a.m., McDowell County deputies say they pulled a car over in the Havaco area near Welch. Authorities say they found multiple controlled substance during the traffic stop.

Christopher Rowe, 35, of Wolford, VA,  is charged with delivery of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, possession of altered sudafed, driving suspended, possession of a schedule V controlled substance and DUI.

A magistrate set Rowe’s bond at $51,500. He is now at the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to Southwestern Regional Jail.

