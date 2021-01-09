Traffic stop leads to drug arrested in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop.

On January 8, 2021, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Welch Area of McDowell County. Upon conducting the Traffic stop a Curtis Gayle Wistlehunt was arrested. Curtis Whistlehunt is being charged with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance and conspiracy.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $80,000 was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.