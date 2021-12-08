Toys for Tots still in need of donations and volunteers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Toys for Tots needs your help to get through the holiday season.

With less than three weeks until Christmas, the regional Toys for Tots is in desperate need of donations and volunteers. They need people to help distribute and count toys at their headquarters, and they also are in heavy need of donations.

According to Toys for Tots of Southern West Virginia Coordinator Jay Quesenberry, many toys are stuck in transit, and they are looking to buy local to fill the need.

“100% of the money goes to buying toys locally,” Quesenberry said. “We can get toys quickly because we can buy them from local retailers. Many of the toys are in transit, stuck in shipping, and we haven’t received them yet.”

Toys can be dropped off at many locations around Beckley, as well as at their headquarters at Lewis Nissan on Appalachian Drive.

Volunteers are still needed up until the week of Christmas. Those interested can contact Toys for Tots of Southern West Virginia at (304) 207-0105 for more information.

