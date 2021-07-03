Town of Smithers welcomes new recreational trail in the midst of July 4th festivities

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – An exciting new recreational opportunity was welcomed in Smithers with the opening of the River Cities Urban Walking Trail, a two mile trail starting at the Smithers Gateway Center and extending into the City of Montgomery.

“This is the first installment in a multi-trail system that we are putting together in the area,” says Mayor of Smithers, Anne Cavalier. “We are very close to the newest National park in the New River Gorge, we’re also just 2 miles from the Mammoth Preserve, and 2 miles from what will be the terminus of the Hatfields and McCoy Trail.”

The new trail system comes after the City of Smithers received a Cultivate West Virginia mini-grant from the West Virginia HUB, along with partnering with Active Southern West Virginia to help make this opportunity possible. And the timing for the project couldn’t have been better.

“We really, really appreciate the timing of this, because we will have all this done about the time people discover the new National park,” Cavalier says.

Plenty of activities were planned to help celebrate the new addition, including an official unveiling of the trail map ceremony, a flag ceremony, a first walk of the new trail, and even live music. And in the midst of all of the excitement, Smithers and Montgomery also came together to ring in the 4th of July.

“I came over here to enjoy the festivities, Mayor Anne always has good things going on,” says Mayor of Montgomery, Greg Ingram. “Got my kettle corn, going to get some lemonade, and I would tell anyone that wants good, fresh vegetables, this farmers market is great. We invite everybody to come out to this, it’s an exciting day, we’re having fun.”

While Smithers took over the festivities for Friday evening, they will be joining Montgomery for 4th of July festivities on Saturday, with fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

