Town of Fayetteville now accepting sign ups for Annual Gingerbread Contest

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Fayetteville is encouraging the community to break out their cookie sheets and sign up for this year’s Gingerbread Contest.

This year’s competition will include cash prizes and categories for youth and adults, so all ages are welcome to participate.

Individuals must drop off their gingerbread creations at Town Hall on December 2 anytime between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The Gingerbread will be on display all weekend, and voting will occur on Saturday. Participants can pick up their gingerbread displays at 5:00 pm on Saturday or Monday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For more information or to sign up to participate, call 304-574-1500 or email tabitha@visitfayettevillewv.com.

