Town of Ansted to host annual Christmas parade

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – The town of Ansted will be holding its annual Christmas parade, “A Story Book Christmas,” this Saturday, December, 11 at 5:30 p.m. with line-up starting at 4:14 p.m. at James River and Kanawha Turnpike.

But events will be taking place throughout the town all day leading up to it, including an open house at AIM starting at 10 a.m., ice cream and donut sales, and more. And everyone is encouraged to come out and take part in the fun.

“It’s a really good time to come out and enjoy our community, get to see people you don’t always get to see every day, just to get to catch up with everyone, and the kids of course love seeing the parade and seeing Santa,” says Patricia Breeden, Ansted Municipal Clerk.

Immediately following the parade, families will get a chance to visit with Santa at “the Porch” right in the center of town where hot chocolate and cider will be served.

