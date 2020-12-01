Town of Alderson will host reverse Christmas parade this Friday

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – This Friday on Dec. 4, 2020 the Town of Alderson will host a reverse Christmas parade.

The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. behind the Queen of Lights on the Monroe County side of Alderson on Railroad Avenue. Spector’s inside their vehicles will drive across the Alderson Memorial Bridge and will then proceed up North Monroe Street.

“We are expecting to have floats, we know there will be one from the Alderson library and they will be handing out gingerbread house kits. Santa will be on the fire truck, but he won’t be able to accept letters directly. He’ll have a couple of elves who will come to the cars as they move by and take any letters for Santa,” Alderson Public Information Officer Margaret Hambrick said.

If you’re an Alderson resident and would like to participate in the reverse parade all entries and floats must register with City Hall by tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.