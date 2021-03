CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – According to the National Weather Service Office in Charleston, there will be a tornado drill held tomorrow, March 16 at 9:45 a.m. in Virginia, 10:15 a.m. in Kentucky and 11 a.m. in West Virginia.

For frequently asked questions regarding tornado drills, visit https://www.weather.gov/rlx/Tornado-Drill-FAQ.